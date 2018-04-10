HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 206.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,373,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co. now owns 51,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,512,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Vetr cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $454.14 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $507.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.77.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $113,053.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.60, for a total value of $413,170.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock worth $43,410,836 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $13.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $418.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,123. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $251.13 and a one year high of $452.00. The firm has a market cap of $44,834.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $892.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.54 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

