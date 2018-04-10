HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB) by 204.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,907,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,750 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,801,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,066 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 793,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,695,000 after purchasing an additional 543,005 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,750,000 after purchasing an additional 505,243 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,247,000 after purchasing an additional 310,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,520. Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $94.20 and a twelve month high of $119.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/hbk-sorce-advisory-llc-has-301000-holdings-in-ishares-nasdaq-biotechnology-index-ibb-updated-updated-updated.html.

Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.