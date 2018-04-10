HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 6,097 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 36,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Vetr upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.14 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 31,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $324,831.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. 43,316,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,868,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $44,422.07, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

