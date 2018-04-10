Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s current price.

Shares of EVFM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.30. 35,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,452. The company has a market capitalization of $114.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.83. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc develops therapeutic solutions to meet sexual and reproductive health needs of women. The company's product includes, Amphora contraceptive for the prevention of pregnancy, antimicrobial drug product for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, and antimicrobial drug product to prevent the reoccurrence of bacterial vaginosis.

