Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MGIC. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Shares of MGIC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.35. 6,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,514. The firm has a market cap of $360.36, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $9.50.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 11.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

