Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given a $33.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) received a $33.00 price target from equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 97.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of MRSN stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,313. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million. analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 899,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 422,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 313,516 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company focuses on advancing a pipeline of targeted oncology therapeutics leveraging its Fleximer immunoconjugate technology. The Fleximer platform allows it to design ADCs with specific properties and manage the drug’s chances of attacking cancers.

