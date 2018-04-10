HC Wainwright Analysts Give Klondex Mines (KLDX) a $5.00 Price Target

Klondex Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX) received a $5.00 price target from analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 113.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Klondex Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Klondex Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $4.00 target price on shares of Klondex Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klondex Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Klondex Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.82.

KLDX remained flat at $$2.34 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,623. Klondex Mines has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.01.

Klondex Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million.

In related news, insider Mining Parallel Fund Waterton purchased 3,143,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $4,306,078.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,513,530 shares of company stock worth $4,835,896.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klondex Mines in the fourth quarter worth $4,834,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Klondex Mines by 141.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 67,635 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Klondex Mines by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 266,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 38,603 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klondex Mines in the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Klondex Mines by 6,814.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,550,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,982 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/hc-wainwright-reiterates-5-00-price-target-for-klondex-mines-kldx-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Klondex Mines

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Klondex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.