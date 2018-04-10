HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Press coverage about HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HC2 earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.1967904129708 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

HCHC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. HC2 has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $235.51, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.81.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.20 million. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. equities analysts forecast that HC2 will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HC2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Wayne Barr, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in construction, marine services, insurance, telecommunications, energy, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

