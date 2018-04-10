200,000 Shares in Financial Engines (FNGN) Acquired by HCSF Management LLC

HCSF Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,000. Financial Engines accounts for 4.1% of HCSF Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HCSF Management LLC owned 0.32% of Financial Engines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNGN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Financial Engines by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Financial Engines by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Financial Engines during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Blueport Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Financial Engines by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Blueport Capital L.P. now owns 9,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Financial Engines by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Financial Engines news, EVP Gina M. Cruse sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $106,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jones sold 14,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $502,940.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,512.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,128 shares of company stock valued at $800,411. Corporate insiders own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Financial Engines stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 178,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,916. Financial Engines has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $2,077.87, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Financial Engines had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Financial Engines will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Financial Engines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. Financial Engines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

FNGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Financial Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Financial Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/hcsf-management-llc-invests-6-06-million-in-financial-engines-inc-fngn-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

Financial Engines Profile

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.