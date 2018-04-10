HD Supply (HDS) Raised to Buy at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $48.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.01. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HD Supply’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of HDS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,120. The company has a market capitalization of $7,059.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $42.25.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. HD Supply had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that HD Supply will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 1,578.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 227,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 214,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 741,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

