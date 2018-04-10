Head-To-Head Comparison: EnLink Midstream (ENLC) vs. Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL)

Buckeye Partners (NYSE: BPL) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Buckeye Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Buckeye Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Buckeye Partners pays an annual dividend of $5.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. EnLink Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Buckeye Partners pays out 152.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EnLink Midstream pays out -2,080.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Buckeye Partners has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Buckeye Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Buckeye Partners has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnLink Midstream has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Buckeye Partners and EnLink Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Buckeye Partners 1 9 2 0 2.08 EnLink Midstream 1 11 1 0 2.00

Buckeye Partners presently has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.63%. EnLink Midstream has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.53%. Given Buckeye Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Buckeye Partners is more favorable than EnLink Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares Buckeye Partners and EnLink Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buckeye Partners 13.13% 10.02% 4.77% EnLink Midstream 3.71% 0.23% 0.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Buckeye Partners and EnLink Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buckeye Partners $3.65 billion 1.53 $478.80 million $3.32 11.48 EnLink Midstream $5.74 billion 0.45 $212.80 million ($0.05) -288.00

Buckeye Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EnLink Midstream. EnLink Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Buckeye Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Buckeye Partners beats EnLink Midstream on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 56 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services in the New York Harbor on the East Coast and Corpus Christi, Texas in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, as well as The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean, Northwest Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. This segment owns and operates 22 liquid petroleum products and crude oil terminals. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, propane, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC is a subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.

