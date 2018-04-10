Reviewing Divine skin. (DSKX) and Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD) and Divine skin. (OTCMKTS:DSKX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Church & Dwight and Divine skin.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Church & Dwight 19.69% 24.95% 9.40% Divine skin. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Church & Dwight and Divine skin.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Church & Dwight $3.78 billion 3.20 $743.40 million $1.94 25.50 Divine skin. $12.95 million 0.01 -$6.93 million N/A N/A

Church & Dwight has higher revenue and earnings than Divine skin..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Church & Dwight and Divine skin., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Church & Dwight 4 6 5 0 2.07 Divine skin. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Church & Dwight currently has a consensus target price of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Church & Dwight’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Church & Dwight is more favorable than Divine skin..

Volatility and Risk

Church & Dwight has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Divine skin. has a beta of 9.6, meaning that its stock price is 860% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Church & Dwight pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Divine skin. does not pay a dividend. Church & Dwight pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Church & Dwight has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Church & Dwight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Divine skin. shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Church & Dwight shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Divine skin. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Church & Dwight beats Divine skin. on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand. The company also provides specialty products, including animal productivity products, such as MEGALAC rumen bypass fat, a supplement, which enables cows to maintain energy levels during the period of high milk production; BIO-CHLOR and FERMENTEN, which are designed to help reduce health issues associated with calving, as well as provides needed protein; and CELMANAX refined functional carbohydrate, a yeast based prebiotic. In addition, it offers sodium bicarbonate for use in industrial markets; and cleaning and deodorizing products for use in office buildings, hotels, restaurants, and other facilities. The company sells its consumer products through supermarkets, mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstores, convenience stores, home stores, dollar and pet stores, and other specialty stores, as well as through Websites; and specialty products to industrial customers and livestock producers through distributors. The company was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

About Divine skin.

DS Healthcare Group, Inc., doing business as DS Laboratories, is a personal care, product development and marketing company. The Company develops and markets branded personal care products that address thinning hair conditions, skin care and other personal care needs. It develops technologies and products for hair care and personal care needs. Its technologies include Liposome Technology, which acts as a carrier agent, and is designed to enhance the act ion of the active ingredients in its products, and Nanosome Technology, which acts as a delivery vehicle, and is designed to infuse active compounds into targeted cells. The Company products are primarily sold under its DS Laboratories brand. It also sells certain products under its Polaris Labs and Sigma Skin brands. It markets and sells these products through salons, spas, department stores, specialty retailers and distributors. The Company offers products under three product categories: Hair Care, Skin Care and Personal Care.

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.