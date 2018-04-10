Contrasting CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)

CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) and Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Texas Pacific Land Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CoreCivic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Texas Pacific Land Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoreCivic and Texas Pacific Land Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.77 billion 1.39 $178.04 million $2.32 8.98 Texas Pacific Land Trust $132.41 million 30.87 $76.36 million N/A N/A

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Pacific Land Trust.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCivic and Texas Pacific Land Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic 10.08% 12.61% 5.67% Texas Pacific Land Trust 63.97% 135.47% 82.60%

Risk & Volatility

CoreCivic has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Pacific Land Trust has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CoreCivic and Texas Pacific Land Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 0 3 0 3.00 Texas Pacific Land Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoreCivic presently has a consensus price target of $35.33, indicating a potential upside of 69.63%. Given CoreCivic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Texas Pacific Land Trust.

Dividends

CoreCivic pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Texas Pacific Land Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. CoreCivic pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Pacific Land Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Texas Pacific Land Trust beats CoreCivic on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoreCivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis. We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. We also believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by government agencies. The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 30 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good. Learn more at http://www.corecivic.com/.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust. The company has oil, gas, and water royalties interests; enters into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; sells water and land; and leases land. As of December 31, 2017, it owned the surface estate in 887,698 acres of land comprising various separate tracts located in 18 counties in the western part of Texas; and grazing leases covering approximately 862,800 acres of the Trust's land. The company also owns a 1/128 nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest under 85,414 acres of land, as well as a 1/16 nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest under 373,777 acres of land in the western part of Texas. Texas Pacific Land Trust was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.