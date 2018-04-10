Head-To-Head Analysis: Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) versus Its Rivals

Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hecla Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Hecla Mining has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hecla Mining’s peers have a beta of 0.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hecla Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67 Hecla Mining Competitors 194 698 858 28 2.40

Hecla Mining presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 45.43%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 20.64%. Given Hecla Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Hecla Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining -4.07% 2.17% 1.36% Hecla Mining Competitors 8.93% 9.40% 4.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hecla Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining $577.78 million -$23.51 million 36.10 Hecla Mining Competitors $1.87 billion $261.07 million 14.76

Hecla Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hecla Mining. Hecla Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Hecla Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hecla Mining pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 46.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hecla Mining peers beat Hecla Mining on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island, Alaska; Lucky Friday mine located in northern Idaho; Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and San Sebastian mine located in the state of Durango, Mexico. Hecla Mining Company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

