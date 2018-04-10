Reviewing The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) & Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) and The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Procter & Gamble has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Clorox has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Procter & Gamble and The Clorox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procter & Gamble 1 8 6 0 2.33 The Clorox 0 9 2 0 2.18

Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus target price of $84.23, indicating a potential upside of 7.76%. The Clorox has a consensus target price of $136.28, indicating a potential upside of 6.49%. Given Procter & Gamble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Procter & Gamble is more favorable than The Clorox.

Dividends

Procter & Gamble pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. The Clorox pays an annual dividend of $3.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Clorox pays out 62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend for 61 consecutive years and The Clorox has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years. Procter & Gamble is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Procter & Gamble and The Clorox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procter & Gamble $65.06 billion 3.03 $15.33 billion $3.92 19.94 The Clorox $5.97 billion 2.77 $701.00 million $5.35 23.92

Procter & Gamble has higher revenue and earnings than The Clorox. Procter & Gamble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Clorox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Procter & Gamble and The Clorox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procter & Gamble 15.34% 20.66% 8.99% The Clorox 13.21% 126.70% 15.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.0% of Procter & Gamble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of The Clorox shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Procter & Gamble shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of The Clorox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Procter & Gamble beats The Clorox on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies. It offers products under the brands, such as Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Mach3, Prestobarba, Venus, Cascade, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, Bounty and Charmin.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International. Its Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care and professional products marketed and sold in the United States. Its Household segment consists of charcoal, cat litter and plastic bags, wraps and container products marketed and sold in the United States. Its Lifestyle segment consists of food products, water-filtration systems and filters, and natural personal care products marketed and sold in the United States. Its International segment consists of products sold outside the United States. It markets some of the consumer brand names, such as namesake bleach and cleaning products, Pine-Sol cleaners, Liquid-Plumr clog removers and Kingsford charcoal.

