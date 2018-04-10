Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) versus Chemung Financial (CHMG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Simmons First National (NASDAQ: SFNC) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Chemung Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Simmons First National has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Simmons First National pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Simmons First National and Chemung Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 3 2 0 2.40 Chemung Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Simmons First National presently has a consensus target price of $31.63, suggesting a potential upside of 11.36%. Chemung Financial has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.68%. Given Simmons First National’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simmons First National and Chemung Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $533.77 million 4.91 $92.94 million $1.71 16.61 Chemung Financial $80.55 million 2.75 $7.43 million N/A N/A

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 17.41% 8.28% 1.13% Chemung Financial 9.22% 6.82% 0.60%

Summary

Simmons First National beats Chemung Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Simmons Bank, provides financial services to individuals and businesses throughout the market areas they serve. As of December 31, 2016, Simmons Bank conducted banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas. Simmons Bank offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking and savings deposits. Simmons Bank and its subsidiaries have also developed products and services, which include credit cards, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration lending. The securities within the portfolio are classified as either held-to-maturity, available-for-sale or trading. The Company offers deposits, including non-interest bearing transaction accounts; interest bearing transaction accounts, and time deposits.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. The company also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising services as executor and trustee under wills and agreements; guardian, custodian, and trustee services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts; and various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, the company provides mutual funds, securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, interest rate swaps, and other services. It operates through 34 branch offices located in 12 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

