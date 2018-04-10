Critical Review: Ultra Clean (UCTT) and Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO)

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ: ESIO) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Ultra Clean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electro Scientific Industries and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electro Scientific Industries 7.63% 14.57% 9.15% Ultra Clean 8.12% 29.62% 16.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electro Scientific Industries and Ultra Clean’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electro Scientific Industries $161.02 million 3.90 -$37.40 million ($1.15) -16.30 Ultra Clean $924.35 million 0.76 $75.08 million $2.34 7.83

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Electro Scientific Industries. Electro Scientific Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Electro Scientific Industries has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Electro Scientific Industries and Ultra Clean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electro Scientific Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ultra Clean 0 1 4 0 2.80

Electro Scientific Industries currently has a consensus target price of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 77.43%. Ultra Clean has a consensus target price of $31.60, suggesting a potential upside of 72.49%. Given Electro Scientific Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Electro Scientific Industries is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Electro Scientific Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. It provides printed circuit boards, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in integrated circuit packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems comprising single-beam and multi-beam systems. It also offers semiconductor manufacturing products comprising wafer marking equipment for use in serialization and wafer identification; wafer and circuit trim tools that adjust the electrical performance of semiconductor devices or hybrid circuits; and liquid crystal display (LCD) repair tools; and laser LCD repair systems to enhance the manufacture of flat panel displays. In addition, the company provides component test products that combine high-speed small parts handling technology with real-time control systems to provide inspection solutions for manufacturers of multilayer ceramic capacitors and other passive components, such as capacitor arrays, inductors, resistors, varistors, and hybrid circuits. Further, it offers industrial machining products, such as platforms for precision drilling, scribing, cutting, etching, routing, and marking various materials and devices; and laser systems to manufacturers of end devices for drilling, marking, and cutting. The company sells its products through direct sales and service offices, value-added resellers, and independent representatives. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. The company also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies. In addition, it offers fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units; process modules, which are the subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high level assemblies. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research industries. Ultra Clean Holding, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

