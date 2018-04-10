Reviewing Masonite International (DOOR) & Interface (TILE)

Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) and Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Interface and Masonite International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interface 0 1 1 0 2.50 Masonite International 0 4 5 0 2.56

Interface presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.20%. Masonite International has a consensus target price of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.02%. Given Masonite International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Masonite International is more favorable than Interface.

Profitability

This table compares Interface and Masonite International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interface 5.34% 22.08% 9.26% Masonite International 7.46% 14.53% 6.36%

Risk and Volatility

Interface has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masonite International has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Interface pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Masonite International does not pay a dividend. Interface pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Interface shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Masonite International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Interface shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Masonite International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interface and Masonite International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interface $996.44 million 1.52 $53.24 million $1.18 21.57 Masonite International $2.03 billion 0.84 $151.73 million $3.33 18.35

Masonite International has higher revenue and earnings than Interface. Masonite International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interface, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Masonite International beats Interface on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interface Company Profile

Interface Inc. is engaged in design, production and sale of modular carpet, also known as carpet tile. As of January 1, 2017, the Company marketed its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company distributes its products through two primary channels, including direct sales to end users and indirect sales through independent contractors or distributors. The Company sells an antimicrobial chemical compound under the trademark Intersept that the Company incorporates in all of its modular carpet products. It also sells its TacTiles carpet tile installation system, along with a range of traditional adhesives and products for carpet installation and maintenance that are manufactured by a third party. It also provides turnkey project management services for national accounts and other customers through its InterfaceSERVICES business.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation is designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling, and the non-residential building construction markets. The Company principally operates in North America; Europe, Asia and Latin America, and Africa. The Company markets and sells its products to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Its portfolio of brands includes Masonite, Marshfield, Premdor, Mohawk, Megantic, Algoma, Baillargeon, Birchwood Best and Lemieux. In February 2014, Masonite International Corporation completed the acquisition of Door-Stop International Limited.

