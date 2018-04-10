Head-To-Head Survey: Raven Industries (RAVN) versus Hitachi (HTHIY)

Hitachi (OTCMKTS: HTHIY) and Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Hitachi has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raven Industries has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hitachi and Raven Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hitachi $81.81 billion 0.42 $2.15 billion $4.41 16.30 Raven Industries $377.32 million 3.29 $41.02 million $1.14 30.44

Hitachi has higher revenue and earnings than Raven Industries. Hitachi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Raven Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hitachi and Raven Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hitachi 0 0 0 0 N/A Raven Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

Raven Industries has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.86%. Given Raven Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Raven Industries is more favorable than Hitachi.

Profitability

This table compares Hitachi and Raven Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hitachi 3.19% 7.15% 3.08% Raven Industries 10.87% 15.29% 12.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Hitachi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Raven Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Raven Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hitachi pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Raven Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hitachi pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Raven Industries pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Raven Industries beats Hitachi on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services worldwide. The company's Information & Telecommunication Systems segment offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services; and servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs. Its Social Infrastructure & Industrial Systems segment provides industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; and thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems, and transmission and distribution systems. The company's Electronic Systems & Equipment segment offers semiconductor processing equipment, test and measurement equipment, industrial products, medical electronics equipment, and power tools. Its Construction Machinery segment provides hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mining machinery. The company's High Functional Materials & Components segment offers semiconductor and display related materials, circuit boards and materials, automotive parts, energy storage devices, specialty steels, magnetic materials and components, casting components and materials, and wires and cables. Its Automotive Systems segment provides engine management, electric power train, drive control, and car information systems. The company's Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems segment offers air-conditioning equipment, room air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines. Its Others segment provides optical disk drives, property management, and others. The company's Financial Services segment offers leasing and loan guarantee services. Hitachi, Ltd. has collaboration with the University of Utah Health. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc. is a diversified technology company providing a range of products to customers within the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction and defense markets. The Company operates through three segments: Applied Technology Division (Applied Technology), Engineered Films Division (Engineered Films) and Aerostar Division (Aerostar). The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells and services precision agriculture products and information management tools for growers. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane and industrial applications. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures products, including balloons, tethered aerostats and radar processing systems. It conducts business through its subsidiaries, including Aerostar International, Inc. (Aerostar), Vista Research, Inc. (Vista), Raven International Holding Company BV (Raven Holdings) and Raven Industries Canada, Inc.

