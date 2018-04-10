Critical Review: AdvanSix (ASIX) vs. Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM) and AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rayonier Advanced Materials and AdvanSix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier Advanced Materials 0 1 4 0 2.80 AdvanSix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has a consensus price target of $20.20, suggesting a potential downside of 3.86%. AdvanSix has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.35%. Given AdvanSix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AdvanSix is more favorable than Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Dividends

Rayonier Advanced Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. AdvanSix does not pay a dividend. Rayonier Advanced Materials pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of AdvanSix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AdvanSix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and AdvanSix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier Advanced Materials 33.92% 16.99% 3.33% AdvanSix 9.94% 32.17% 9.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and AdvanSix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier Advanced Materials $961.00 million 1.13 $324.96 million $0.97 21.66 AdvanSix $1.48 billion 0.75 $146.69 million $3.00 12.04

Rayonier Advanced Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AdvanSix. AdvanSix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier Advanced Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Rayonier Advanced Materials has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdvanSix has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is engaged in the production of cellulose specialties. The Company’s product lines include cellulose specialties and commodity products. Its products are used in manufacturing processes. The Company’s products are sold throughout the world to companies for use in various industrial applications, and to produce a range of products, including cigarette filters, foods, pharmaceuticals, textiles and electronics. The Company focuses on producing various forms of cellulose specialties products, such as cellulose acetate and cellulose ethers. The Company’s production facilities are located in Jesup, Georgia and Fernandina Beach, Florida. The Jesup plant can produce cellulose specialties or commodity products using both hardwood and softwood in a pre-hydrolyzed kraft or high potential of hydrogen (pH) cooking process. The Fernandina Beach plant can produce cellulose specialties or commodity products using softwood in a sulfite or low pH cooking process.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. It offers its products under the Aegis, Capran, Sulf-N, Nadone, Naxol, and EZ-Blox brands. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

