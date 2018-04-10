Six Flags (SIX) and Hyatt (H) Head-To-Head Survey

Hyatt (NYSE: H) and Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of Hyatt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Six Flags shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Hyatt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Six Flags shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hyatt pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Six Flags pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Hyatt pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Six Flags pays out 146.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Six Flags has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Six Flags is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hyatt has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Six Flags has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hyatt and Six Flags’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyatt 5.31% 6.02% 2.85% Six Flags 20.15% -41.55% 7.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hyatt and Six Flags, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyatt 0 6 9 0 2.60 Six Flags 1 1 9 0 2.73

Hyatt currently has a consensus price target of $80.08, indicating a potential upside of 6.66%. Six Flags has a consensus price target of $68.11, indicating a potential upside of 11.22%. Given Six Flags’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Six Flags is more favorable than Hyatt.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyatt and Six Flags’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyatt $4.69 billion 1.90 $249.00 million $1.78 42.18 Six Flags $1.36 billion 3.81 $273.81 million $2.13 28.75

Six Flags has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyatt. Six Flags is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyatt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Six Flags beats Hyatt on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyatt Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company operates its properties under the Hyatt, Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, echale, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, World of Hyatt, and Hyatt Resorts brands and trademarks. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of 719 full and select service hotels with 182,913 rooms. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal accounts; travel organizations; and a group of individual consumers. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a strategic development agreement with Tianfu Minyoun Hospitality for the expansion of Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in China. The company was formerly known as Global Hyatt Corporation and changed its name to Hyatt Hotels Corporation in June 2009. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Six Flags Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

