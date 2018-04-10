Financial Analysis: Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) vs. Its Rivals

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) is one of 230 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Weyerhaeuser to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.20 billion $582.00 million 30.68 Weyerhaeuser Competitors $794.61 million $176.08 million 13.92

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Weyerhaeuser is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 8.09% 9.62% 4.68% Weyerhaeuser Competitors 23.79% 7.15% 2.68%

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 111.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.8% and pay out 71.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser’s peers have a beta of 0.56, indicating that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Weyerhaeuser and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 3 5 0 2.63 Weyerhaeuser Competitors 1512 7751 8404 218 2.41

Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus target price of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.58%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 13.03%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment’s offerings include logs, timber and recreational access via leases. The Real Estate & ENR segment includes sales of timberlands; rights to explore for and extract hard minerals, oil and gas production, and coal, and equity interests in its Real Estate Development Ventures. The Wood Products segment includes the manufacturing and distribution of wood products. The Wood Products segment is engaged in softwood lumber, engineered wood products, structural panels, medium density fiberboard and building materials distribution.

