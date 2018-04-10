Head-To-Head Contrast: Aspen Group (ASPU) vs. Its Rivals

Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Aspen Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Aspen Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspen Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $14.25 million -$1.10 million -69.00 Aspen Group Competitors $515.82 million $30.04 million 19.06

Aspen Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Group. Aspen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aspen Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aspen Group Competitors 132 604 687 12 2.40

Aspen Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.13, suggesting a potential upside of 75.72%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 5.69%. Given Aspen Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -21.59% -35.74% -18.98% Aspen Group Competitors -14.62% -23.10% -6.48%

Risk and Volatility

Aspen Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Group’s peers have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aspen Group peers beat Aspen Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Aspen University Inc. (Aspen), is dedicated to provide the education experiences taught by professors. Aspen offers approximately two monthly payment programs, a monthly payment plan in which students make payments every month over a fixed period (36, 39 or 72 months depending on the degree program) and a monthly installment plan in which students pay over three monthly installments (day 1, day 31 and day 61 after the start of each course). As of June 30, 2016, Aspen had 2,074 students paying tuition through either of the monthly payment methods. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, business, education and professional studies. It offers a range of nursing degrees, including Master of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing-Nursing Education and Master of Science in Nursing-Nursing Administration and Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.