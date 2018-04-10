Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) & Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC) Financial Review

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS: FMCC) and Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Catchmark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Federal Home Loan Mortgage does not pay a dividend. Catchmark Timber Trust pays out -158.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Catchmark Timber Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federal Home Loan Mortgage and Catchmark Timber Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Home Loan Mortgage $74.68 billion 0.01 $5.63 billion N/A N/A Catchmark Timber Trust $91.29 million 6.08 -$13.51 million ($0.34) -37.62

Federal Home Loan Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than Catchmark Timber Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a beta of 3.4, suggesting that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catchmark Timber Trust has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Home Loan Mortgage and Catchmark Timber Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Home Loan Mortgage 7.53% -6.71% 0.28% Catchmark Timber Trust -14.80% -3.61% -1.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and Catchmark Timber Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Home Loan Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Catchmark Timber Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Catchmark Timber Trust has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.27%. Given Catchmark Timber Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Catchmark Timber Trust is more favorable than Federal Home Loan Mortgage.

Summary

Catchmark Timber Trust beats Federal Home Loan Mortgage on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation is a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE). The Company is engaged in purchasing residential mortgage loans originated by lenders. The Company also invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. Its segments include Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Investments and All Other. The Single-family Guarantee segment includes the purchase, securitization and guarantee of single-family loans and the management of single-family credit risk. The Multifamily segment includes the purchase, securitization and guarantee of multifamily loans and securities; its investments in these loans and securities, and the management of multifamily mortgage credit risk and mortgage market spread risk. The Investments segment manages its mortgage-related investments portfolio (excluding Multifamily segment investments, single-family seriously delinquent loans, and the credit risk of single-family performing loans), treasury function and interest-rate risk.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. is a real estate company investing in timberlands. The Company primarily engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands located in the United States. It is focused on investing in timberlands and to manage such assets to provide current income and attractive long-term returns to its stockholders. It owns all its properties and other investments through its operating partnership. The Company generates its income from the harvest and sale of timber, as well as from non-timber related revenue sources, such as recreational leases. In April 2014, the Company acquired 36,300 acres of timberland (known as the Waycross-Panola properties) located in Southeast Georgia and East Texas from Hancock Timber Resource Group. Approximately 55,600 acres of prime timberlands, known as Oglethorpe and Satilla River, add 2.7 million tons of timber to the Company’s merchantable inventory.

