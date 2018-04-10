Cenovus Energy (CVE) vs. CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Head-To-Head Analysis

CNOOC (NYSE: CEO) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CNOOC and Cenovus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNOOC 0 1 4 1 3.00 Cenovus Energy 2 5 7 0 2.36

CNOOC presently has a consensus target price of $72.32, suggesting a potential downside of 50.13%. Cenovus Energy has a consensus target price of $14.08, suggesting a potential upside of 50.95%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than CNOOC.

Volatility and Risk

CNOOC has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNOOC and Cenovus Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNOOC $27.58 billion 2.35 $3.65 billion $9.30 15.59 Cenovus Energy $13.14 billion 0.87 $2.60 billion ($0.02) -466.50

CNOOC has higher revenue and earnings than Cenovus Energy. Cenovus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNOOC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CNOOC pays an annual dividend of $4.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. CNOOC pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cenovus Energy pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares CNOOC and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNOOC N/A N/A N/A Cenovus Energy 18.92% 0.53% 0.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of CNOOC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNOOC beats Cenovus Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates businesses through three segments. The Exploration and Production segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and other petroleum products. The Trading segment is engaged in the trading of crude oil, natural gas and other petroleum products. The Corporate segment is engaged in corporate-related businesses. The Company mainly operates businesses in China, Canada, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Indonesia and Brazil, among others.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. Its Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, and include interests in natural gas processing facilities. The company's Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

