Head-To-Head Contrast: Jiayuan.com International (DATE) and LinkedIn (LNKD)

Jiayuan.com International (NASDAQ: DATE) and LinkedIn (NYSE:LNKD) are both technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of LinkedIn shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of LinkedIn shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jiayuan.com International and LinkedIn’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayuan.com International N/A N/A N/A $0.18 41.61 LinkedIn N/A N/A N/A ($1.24) -158.03

LinkedIn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jiayuan.com International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jiayuan.com International and LinkedIn, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayuan.com International 0 0 0 0 N/A LinkedIn 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Jiayuan.com International has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LinkedIn has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayuan.com International and LinkedIn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayuan.com International 5.04% 8.55% 4.08% LinkedIn 0.95% 0.72% 0.49%

Summary

Jiayuan.com International beats LinkedIn on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiayuan.com International Company Profile

Jiayuan.com International Ltd. (Jiayuan) is an online dating platform in China. The Company operates through three business segments: online services, personalized matchmaking services, and events and other services. The online services segment includes Jiayuan.com, Izhenxin.com and Qiuai.com. The Jiayuan.com platform enables single adults to meet, interact and form a long-term relationship. The izhenxin.com platform provides marriage-minded singles a members-only platform to interact. Qiuai.com is a mobile dating platform for mobile browsers and WAP platforms. The personalized matchmaking services segment provides personalized matchmaking services to individual users. The events and other services segment is engaged in organizing and hosting events, including speed-dating, dance parties and other social events for its users.

LinkedIn Company Profile

LinkedIn Corporation (LinkedIn) is a professional network on the Internet with approximately 400 million members in over 200 countries and territories. The Company provides the majority of its products at no cost to its members. It offers approximately three product lines: Talent Solutions, which includes Hiring, and Learning and Development; Marketing Solutions and Premium Subscriptions. Its products are sold through approximately two channels, an offline field sales organization, which engages with both large and small enterprise customers, as well as an online, self-serve channel, which includes enterprise customers and individual members purchasing subscriptions. Its solutions include Free Solutions and Monetized Solutions. Its Free Solutions include Stay Connected and Informed, and Advance My Career. The Company’s Monetized Solutions include Talent Solutions, which includes Hiring, and Learning and Development, Marketing Solutions and Premium Subscriptions.

