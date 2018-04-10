Financial Contrast: Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) & Its Competitors

Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS: ADRNY) is one of 16 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ahold Delhaize to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ahold Delhaize and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ahold Delhaize 2.92% 10.51% 4.72% Ahold Delhaize Competitors 1.20% 8.66% 3.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ahold Delhaize and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ahold Delhaize $71.04 billion $2.05 billion 17.46 Ahold Delhaize Competitors $20.66 billion $384.97 million 20.79

Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Ahold Delhaize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Ahold Delhaize has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ahold Delhaize’s peers have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ahold Delhaize pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 31.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ahold Delhaize and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ahold Delhaize 0 0 0 0 N/A Ahold Delhaize Competitors 201 527 686 36 2.38

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential downside of 11.54%. Given Ahold Delhaize’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ahold Delhaize has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Ahold Delhaize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, superstores, online grocery shopping, convenience stores, drugstores, wine and liquor stores, online shopping for general merchandise, and compact hyper and supermarkets. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 6,637 stores primarily under 20 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

