Critical Comparison: Man Group (MNGPY) and Its Rivals

Man Group (OTCMKTS: MNGPY) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Man Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Man Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Man Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Man Group Competitors 318 1696 2128 113 2.48

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 15.45%. Given Man Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Man Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Man Group pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Man Group pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 47.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Man Group lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Man Group has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Man Group’s peers have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Man Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Man Group N/A N/A N/A Man Group Competitors 12.38% 28.06% 10.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Man Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Man Group $1.07 billion $255.00 million 22.70 Man Group Competitors $2.42 billion $277.86 million 14.27

Man Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Man Group. Man Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Man Group peers beat Man Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared.

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

