Head to Head Contrast: Saratoga Investment (SAR) vs. Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saratoga Investment 36.37% 8.76% 3.33% Gladstone Capital 58.48% 9.97% 5.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Gladstone Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saratoga Investment $33.16 million 3.84 $11.38 million $1.68 12.11 Gladstone Capital $39.23 million 5.87 $17.18 million $0.84 10.30

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Saratoga Investment. Gladstone Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saratoga Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Saratoga Investment and Gladstone Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saratoga Investment 0 2 4 0 2.67 Gladstone Capital 0 3 1 0 2.25

Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus target price of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 17.12%. Gladstone Capital has a consensus target price of $8.88, indicating a potential upside of 2.70%. Given Saratoga Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than Gladstone Capital.

Dividends

Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Saratoga Investment pays out 119.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saratoga Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Saratoga Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Saratoga Investment has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats Gladstone Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains. The Company is focused on investing in lower middle-market companies in the United States. It has investments in south, Midwest, west and northeast of the United States. Its portfolio allocation includes debt investments and equity investments.

