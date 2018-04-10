Head to Head Contrast: Tian Ge Interactiv (TGRVF) & Live Ventures (LIVE)

Tian Ge Interactiv (OTCMKTS: TGRVF) and Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tian Ge Interactiv and Live Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ge Interactiv N/A N/A N/A Live Ventures 4.29% 16.54% 4.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Live Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 64.9% of Live Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tian Ge Interactiv and Live Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ge Interactiv $125.62 million N/A $35.09 million $0.03 26.67 Live Ventures $152.06 million 0.16 $6.50 million N/A N/A

Tian Ge Interactiv has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Live Ventures.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tian Ge Interactiv and Live Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ge Interactiv 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Live Ventures beats Tian Ge Interactiv on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Ventures

Live Ventures Incorporated is a holding company for diversified businesses. The Company’s segments include Manufacturing Segment, Marketplace Platform Segment and Services Segment. The Manufacturing Segment consists of Marquis Industries, Inc. The Marketplace Platform segment consists of livedeal.com and Modern Everyday, Inc. The Services Segment consists of the local exchange carrier billings business and velocity local. It operates LiveDeal.com, a real-time deal engine that connects restaurants across the United States and consumers through an online mobile platform. It is focused on the residential, commercial and hospitality end-markets. As of September 30, 2016, the Company operated its business through 13 divisions, each specializing in a distinct area of the business, such as Best Buy flooring Source, Marquis Carpet, Best Buy Hard surface, A-O Industries, Quantum Textiles and B and H Tufters.

