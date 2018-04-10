Head to Head Contrast: Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) & Its Rivals

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ: UBNT) is one of 42 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ubiquiti Networks to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ubiquiti Networks and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti Networks 1 3 0 0 1.75 Ubiquiti Networks Competitors 280 1282 1803 99 2.50

Ubiquiti Networks presently has a consensus target price of $57.33, indicating a potential downside of 18.14%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 18.10%. Given Ubiquiti Networks’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ubiquiti Networks has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti Networks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti Networks 15.73% 47.42% 25.83% Ubiquiti Networks Competitors -215.86% -27.49% -14.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.1% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 72.8% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ubiquiti Networks and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti Networks $865.27 million $257.50 million 22.67 Ubiquiti Networks Competitors $3.90 billion $104.41 million 14.56

Ubiquiti Networks’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ubiquiti Networks. Ubiquiti Networks is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Ubiquiti Networks has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti Networks’ peers have a beta of 1.05, meaning that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks peers beat Ubiquiti Networks on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

