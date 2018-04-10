Financial Review: Vestas Wind System (VWDRY) and Its Competitors

Vestas Wind System (OTCMKTS: VWDRY) is one of 323 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vestas Wind System to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vestas Wind System and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vestas Wind System $11.24 billion $1.01 billion N/A Vestas Wind System Competitors $13.15 billion $1.07 billion 18.73

Vestas Wind System’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vestas Wind System.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Vestas Wind System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Vestas Wind System has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestas Wind System’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vestas Wind System and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestas Wind System 9.00% 28.59% 8.85% Vestas Wind System Competitors 9.76% 11.19% 4.88%

Dividends

Vestas Wind System pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 34.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vestas Wind System and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestas Wind System 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vestas Wind System Competitors 717 2168 1815 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 2.18%. Given Vestas Wind System’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vestas Wind System has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Vestas Wind System rivals beat Vestas Wind System on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Vestas Wind System

Vestas Wind Systems A/S develops, manufactures, sells, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power solutions and Service. The Project segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

