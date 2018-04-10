Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) vs. Wilmar International (WLMIY) Critical Survey

Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) and Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Intrepid Potash and Wilmar International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Potash 0 3 0 0 2.00 Wilmar International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus target price of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 5.00%. Given Intrepid Potash’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Intrepid Potash is more favorable than Wilmar International.

Volatility & Risk

Intrepid Potash has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilmar International has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wilmar International shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Wilmar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash -14.54% -5.31% -4.16% Wilmar International 3.67% 6.64% 2.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Wilmar International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash $157.61 million 3.09 -$22.91 million ($0.18) -20.72 Wilmar International $43.85 billion 0.34 $1.22 billion N/A N/A

Wilmar International has higher revenue and earnings than Intrepid Potash.

Dividends

Wilmar International pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Intrepid Potash does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wilmar International beats Intrepid Potash on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc. is a producer of muriate of potash (potassium chloride or potash) and langbeinite (sulfate of potash magnesia) in the United States, which it markets and sells as Trio. The Company operates in the extraction, production and sale of potassium-related products. Its products are potash and Trio. It sells potash into three markets, including the agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells and an input to other industrial processes, and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. Trio, which it mines from langbeinite ore, is its specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate and magnesium in a single particle and has low chloride. The Company also produces salt, magnesium chloride, metal recovery salts and brine containing salt and potassium from its mining processes. It produces potash from three solar evaporation solution mining facilities.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily provide crude palm oil and palm kernel; and milling of fresh palm fruit bunches. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned an oil palm plantation covering an area of 241,892 hectares in Indonesia, East Malaysia, and Africa. It is also involved in the processing, merchandising, branding, and distribution of palm oil and laurics related products, including oleochemicals and biodiesel; and oilseeds products, such as soybean, rapeseed, sunflower seed, cottonseed, canola, peanut, corn, and rice bran oil and meal products, as well as rice, flour, wheat bran meal, and bran and pollard to distributors, wholesalers, feed millers, industrial users, and retailers. In addition, the company produces and markets edible oil, rice, flour, grains, and noodles to traditional retail outlets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarts under its own brands. Further, it engages in the milling, refining, merchandising, branding, and distribution of white sugar, brown sugar, caster sugar, and syrups in bulk and packaged forms; generation and sale of electricity; manufacture and sale of bioethanol, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium compound fertilizers; distribution of a range of chemicals and specialty ingredients; and ship-owning, chartering, brokering, and management activities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Singapore.

