Analyzing United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) and GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ: USLM) and GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and GCP Applied Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals $144.84 million 2.82 $27.14 million N/A N/A GCP Applied Technologies $1.08 billion 1.94 $553.40 million $0.64 45.70

GCP Applied Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than United States Lime & Minerals.

Dividends

United States Lime & Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. GCP Applied Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and GCP Applied Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals 18.74% 10.23% 8.94% GCP Applied Technologies 51.03% 23.54% 3.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United States Lime & Minerals and GCP Applied Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A GCP Applied Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

GCP Applied Technologies has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.82%. Given GCP Applied Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GCP Applied Technologies is more favorable than United States Lime & Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

United States Lime & Minerals has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCP Applied Technologies has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GCP Applied Technologies beats United States Lime & Minerals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. This segment supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers. The Natural Gas Interests segment has various royalty interests and non-operating working interests with respect to oil and gas rights on approximately 3,800 acres of land located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Inberdon Enterprises Ltd.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Construction Chemicals and Specialty Building Materials. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets products to manage performance of Portland cement, and materials based on Portland cement, such as concrete admixtures and cement additives, as well as concrete production management systems. The Specialty Building Materials segment manufactures and markets building envelope products, residential building products and specialty construction products. Its brands include ADVA, CBA, MIRA, ADPRUFE, DARABLEND and APPERTA.

