Head-To-Head Review: LCI Industries (LCII) & The Competition

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare LCI Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of LCI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of LCI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

LCI Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. LCI Industries pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 21.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares LCI Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 6.19% 23.34% 15.88% LCI Industries Competitors 2.26% 23.13% 5.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LCI Industries and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $2.15 billion $132.88 million 17.28 LCI Industries Competitors $7.89 billion $494.31 million 13.34

LCI Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than LCI Industries. LCI Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LCI Industries and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 1 0 2 0 2.33 LCI Industries Competitors 256 1247 1817 80 2.51

LCI Industries presently has a consensus target price of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.54%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 8.91%. Given LCI Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

LCI Industries has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCI Industries’ peers have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LCI Industries beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; and other accessories. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. It also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was founded in 1962 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.