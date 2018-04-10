Head-To-Head Review: NetScout Systems (NTCT) and Aerohive Networks (HIVE)

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ: NTCT) and Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Aerohive Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of NetScout Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Aerohive Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetScout Systems and Aerohive Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems $1.16 billion 2.05 $33.29 million $1.66 16.43 Aerohive Networks $152.90 million 1.36 -$22.92 million ($0.41) -9.37

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Aerohive Networks. Aerohive Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetScout Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NetScout Systems and Aerohive Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems 0 4 2 0 2.33 Aerohive Networks 0 1 3 0 2.75

NetScout Systems currently has a consensus target price of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1.94%. Aerohive Networks has a consensus target price of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 59.51%. Given Aerohive Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aerohive Networks is more favorable than NetScout Systems.

Profitability

This table compares NetScout Systems and Aerohive Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems 7.95% 5.34% 3.64% Aerohive Networks -14.99% -94.14% -16.08%

Risk & Volatility

NetScout Systems has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerohive Networks has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Aerohive Networks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats. The Company’s manufacturing operations consist of final product assembly, configuration and testing. The Company’s nGeniusONE Service Assurance Solution is used to support NetScout’s enterprise, service provider and government customers. The Company’s Intelligent Data Sources, marketed under the Infinistream brand, provide collection and analysis of high-volume packet-flow data from across the network that is displayed through the nGeniusONE Service Assurance Solution.

Aerohive Networks Company Profile

Aerohive Networks, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, has designed and developed a cloud-managed mobile networking platform that enables enterprises to deploy and manage a mobile-centric network edge. Its portfolio of products and solutions is built around sets of technologies and solutions, which include Enterprise Cloud Networking, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Connectivity and Application and Insights. It conducts its business in geographic regions, including Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its product portfolio includes hardware products, cloud-based network management and applications, and support services. Its hardware products include access points, branch routers and access switches. Its hardware products are developed by its hardware design team working in conjunction with original design manufacturer partners, and leverage the commercially available Wi-Fi radios, network processors, crypto accelerators and switching chips.

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.