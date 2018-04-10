Analyzing Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) and Its Peers

Nintendo (OTCMKTS: NTDOY) is one of 323 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nintendo to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Nintendo pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Nintendo pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 34.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Nintendo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nintendo 16.12% 9.07% 7.56% Nintendo Competitors 9.76% 11.19% 4.88%

Risk and Volatility

Nintendo has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nintendo’s peers have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nintendo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nintendo 1 1 2 0 2.25 Nintendo Competitors 717 2167 1814 78 2.26

Nintendo presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.74%. As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential downside of 2.96%. Given Nintendo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nintendo is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nintendo and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nintendo $4.52 billion $902.65 million 143.00 Nintendo Competitors $13.15 billion $1.07 billion 18.61

Nintendo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nintendo. Nintendo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nintendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nintendo peers beat Nintendo on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of entertainment products in home entertainment field. The Company’s main products include leisure machines such as portable and console game machines and software, as well as trump and Carta (Japanese-style playing cards). As of March 31, 2014, the Company had 29 subsidiaries and six associated companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.