Head-To-Head Review: OTE (HLTOY) & U.S. Cellular (USM)

OTE (OTCMKTS: HLTOY) and U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OTE and U.S. Cellular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OTE 3.55% 8.81% 3.17% U.S. Cellular 0.31% 1.22% 0.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OTE and U.S. Cellular, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OTE 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Cellular 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of OTE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of U.S. Cellular shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of U.S. Cellular shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OTE and U.S. Cellular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OTE $4.33 billion 1.56 $154.92 million N/A N/A U.S. Cellular $3.89 billion 0.91 $12.00 million $0.58 69.41

OTE has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Cellular.

Dividends

OTE pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. U.S. Cellular does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

OTE has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Cellular has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OTE beats U.S. Cellular on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OTE Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals in Greece, Romania, and Albania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and TELEKOM ROMANIA segments. The company offers fixed-line services; Internet access and ICT services; and TV services. It also provides mobile and satellite telecommunication, e-commerce, financing, consultancy and security, real estate, wholesale telephony, insurance brokerage, training, fixed line telephony, retail, marketing, overdue accounts management, wholesale broadband, and infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Athens, Greece.

U.S. Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications. It also provides roaming services; machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards. In addition, the company offers assortment of consumer electronics consisting of headphones, speakers, wearables, and home automation products. It serves approximately 5.1 million customers, including retail consumers, governments, and small-to-mid-size business customers in construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate industries. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, third-party national retailers, and independent agents, as well as Website and telesales. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 256 retail stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

