Victory Capital (VCTR) vs. Raymond James Financial (RJF) Financial Analysis

Victory Capital (NASDAQ: VCTR) and Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Raymond James Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Raymond James Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Victory Capital and Raymond James Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital $409.63 million 1.77 $25.82 million $1.25 8.52 Raymond James Financial $6.52 billion 1.89 $636.23 million $5.23 16.22

Raymond James Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Capital. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Raymond James Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Capital and Raymond James Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital N/A N/A N/A Raymond James Financial 9.00% 14.87% 2.42%

Dividends

Raymond James Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Victory Capital does not pay a dividend. Raymond James Financial pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Raymond James Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Victory Capital and Raymond James Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital 0 3 6 0 2.67 Raymond James Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71

Victory Capital presently has a consensus price target of $15.93, indicating a potential upside of 49.56%. Raymond James Financial has a consensus price target of $102.17, indicating a potential upside of 20.44%. Given Victory Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Raymond James Financial.

Summary

Raymond James Financial beats Victory Capital on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an investment management company. The Company’s model features an operating platform that provides centralized distribution, marketing and operations infrastructure to its franchises and solutions platform. Its solutions platform consists of multi-Franchise and customized solutions strategies that are primarily rules-based. It offers its solutions platform through a variety of vehicles, including separate accounts, mutual funds and VictoryShares, which is its exchange-traded funds (ETF) brand. Its franchises include Expedition Investment Partners, INCORE Capital Management, Integrity Asset Management, Sophus Capital, Sycamore Capital, Trivalent Investments, Park Avenue, SailingStone and KPB Investment Advisors. The Company’s franchises and solutions platform, as of September 30, 2017, offered 70 investment strategies with its focus asset classes, consisting of United States small- and mid-cap equities, global/non-United States equities and solutions.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

