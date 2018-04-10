Head to Head Review: Tate & Lyle (TATYY) vs. Blue Buffalo Pet Products (BUFF)

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS: TATYY) and Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tate & Lyle and Blue Buffalo Pet Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tate & Lyle 0 3 3 0 2.50 Blue Buffalo Pet Products 2 7 5 0 2.21

Blue Buffalo Pet Products has a consensus price target of $34.64, suggesting a potential downside of 13.32%. Given Blue Buffalo Pet Products’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Buffalo Pet Products is more favorable than Tate & Lyle.

Risk and Volatility

Tate & Lyle has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Buffalo Pet Products has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tate & Lyle and Blue Buffalo Pet Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A Blue Buffalo Pet Products 15.18% 77.83% 24.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Tate & Lyle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Blue Buffalo Pet Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Blue Buffalo Pet Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tate & Lyle pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Blue Buffalo Pet Products does not pay a dividend. Tate & Lyle pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tate & Lyle and Blue Buffalo Pet Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tate & Lyle $3.73 billion 0.99 $334.66 million $2.55 12.46 Blue Buffalo Pet Products $1.27 billion 6.13 $193.52 million $0.95 42.06

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Buffalo Pet Products. Tate & Lyle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Buffalo Pet Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blue Buffalo Pet Products beats Tate & Lyle on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients. The company offers texturants, including corn-based starches, clean-label starches, and stabilizer systems; sweeteners, such as high intensity sweeteners and specialty sweeteners; and health and wellness ingredients comprising dietary fibers and oat proteins. In addition, the company is involved in blending, in-house treasury, pension, and reinsurance businesses; citric acid and sucralose production; and research and development and in-house financing businesses, as well as the provision of acidulants and grains. Tate & Lyle PLC was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Blue Buffalo Pet Products

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines. The company sells its products to retail partners and distributors in specialty channels, including national pet superstore chains, regional pet store chains, neighborhood pet stores, farm and feed stores, e-commerce retailers, military outlets, hardware stores, and veterinary clinics and hospitals. Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut.

