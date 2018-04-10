Financial Comparison: Terra Nitrogen (TNH) versus Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge (NYSE: BG) and Terra Nitrogen (NYSE:TNH) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Bunge has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terra Nitrogen has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bunge and Terra Nitrogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunge 0 1 7 0 2.88 Terra Nitrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bunge currently has a consensus price target of $85.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.14%. Given Bunge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bunge is more favorable than Terra Nitrogen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Bunge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Terra Nitrogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Bunge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Terra Nitrogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bunge pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Terra Nitrogen pays an annual dividend of $8.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Bunge pays out 94.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bunge has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bunge and Terra Nitrogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunge $45.79 billion 0.23 $160.00 million $1.94 38.61 Terra Nitrogen $397.20 million 3.91 $153.90 million N/A N/A

Bunge has higher revenue and earnings than Terra Nitrogen.

Profitability

This table compares Bunge and Terra Nitrogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunge 0.35% 4.36% 1.48% Terra Nitrogen 38.75% 41.57% 38.41%

Summary

Bunge beats Terra Nitrogen on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals. It provides its products for animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies; and for industrial and biodiesel production applications. The Edible Oil Products segment provides packaged and bulk oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, and other products for baked goods companies, snack food producers, restaurant chains, foodservice distributors, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. The Milling Products segment offers wheat flours and bakery mixes; corn milling products that include dry-milled corn meals, flours and flaking, and brewer's grits, as well as soy-fortified corn meal, corn-soy blend, and other products; whole grain and fiber ingredients; and milled rice products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; trades in and merchandises sugar; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total installed cogeneration capacity of approximately 322 megawatts. The Fertilizer segment offers nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium fertilizers, which comprise nitrogen-based liquid and solid phosphate fertilizers; SSP, ammonia, urea, urea-ammonium nitrate, ammonium thiosulfate, monoammonium and diammonium phosphate, triple supersphosphate, ammonium sulfate, and potassium chloride. The company was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Terra Nitrogen Company Profile

Terra Nitrogen Company, L.P. (TNCLP) is a limited partnership that produces nitrogen fertilizer products. The Company’s principal products are anhydrous ammonia (ammonia) and urea ammonium nitrate solutions (UAN), which it manufactures at its facility in Verdigris, Oklahoma. Its nitrogen products are used primarily by farmers. For the year ended December 31, 2016, it had sold 2.2 million tons of nitrogen fertilizers. The Company has production facility, in Verdigris, Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2016, it had two ammonia plants, two nitric acid plants and two UAN plants. The Company conducts its operations through an operating partnership, Terra Nitrogen, Limited Partnership (TNLP). Terra Nitrogen GP Inc. is the general partner of both TNCLP and TNLP and owns a 0.025% general partner interest in each of TNCLP and TNLP. The General Partner is an indirect subsidiary of CF Industries Holdings, Inc., which is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of nitrogen products.

