Head-To-Head Survey: Cameco (CCJ) and The Competition

Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “METALS-NON FERR” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cameco to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Cameco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of shares of all “METALS-NON FERR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “METALS-NON FERR” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cameco has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cameco’s peers have a beta of 2.90, meaning that their average share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cameco and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cameco 3 0 2 0 1.80 Cameco Competitors 1027 3510 3709 164 2.36

Cameco currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 150.84%. As a group, “METALS-NON FERR” companies have a potential upside of 16.07%. Given Cameco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cameco is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cameco and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco $1.66 billion -$158.09 million -21.36 Cameco Competitors $5.77 billion $449.03 million -9.19

Cameco’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cameco. Cameco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Cameco pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Cameco pays out -76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “METALS-NON FERR” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 91.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cameco is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Cameco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco -9.72% 1.24% 0.79% Cameco Competitors -153.78% -11.24% 0.56%

Summary

Cameco beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation (Cameco) is a uranium producer. The Company is primarily engaged in the exploration for and the development, mining, refining, conversion, fabrication and trading of uranium for sale as fuel for generating electricity in nuclear power reactors in Canada and other countries. The Company operates through three segments: uranium, fuel services and NUKEM. The uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The fuel services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate, and the purchase and sale of conversion services. The NUKEM segment acts as a market intermediary between uranium producers and nuclear-electric utilities. Cameco conducts a portion of its exploration, development, mining and milling activities through joint operations located around the world. Cameco’s Canadian uranium joint operation interests are McArthur River, Key Lake and Cigar Lake.

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.