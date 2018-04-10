Comparing Enel Generaci�n Chile (EOCC) and TransAlta (TAC)

Enel Generaci�n Chile (NYSE: EOCC) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generaci�n Chile and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generaci�n Chile 25.84% 33.86% 19.09% TransAlta -7.95% -1.97% -0.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enel Generaci�n Chile and TransAlta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generaci�n Chile 2 0 0 0 1.00 TransAlta 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enel Generaci�n Chile currently has a consensus target price of $24.20, suggesting a potential downside of 1.63%. Given Enel Generaci�n Chile’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enel Generaci�n Chile is more favorable than TransAlta.

Dividends

Enel Generaci�n Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. TransAlta pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Enel Generaci�n Chile has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel Generaci�n Chile and TransAlta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generaci�n Chile $2.45 billion 2.74 $627.68 million N/A N/A TransAlta $1.78 billion 0.88 -$123.42 million ($0.18) -30.11

Enel Generaci�n Chile has higher revenue and earnings than TransAlta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Enel Generaci�n Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enel Generaci�n Chile beats TransAlta on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Generaci�n Chile

Enel Generacion Chile SA, formerly Empresa Nacional De Electricidad SA, is a Chile-based company engaged in the business of electricity generation. The Company operates in Chile. The Company owns and operates a total of approximately 111-generation units in Chile both directly and through its subsidiaries, Pehuenche, Celta and GasAtacama. Of these generation units, approximately 38 are hydroelectric, with a total installed capacity of over 3,470 megawatts. There are approximately 22 thermal generation units that operate with gas, coal or oil with a total installed capacity of over 2,808 megawatts. There are over 51 wind powered generation units with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 78 megawatts. The Company’s subsidiaries include Compania Electrica San Isidro S.A. (San Isidro), Compania Electrica Tarapaca S.A. (Celta), Empresa Electrica Pehuenche S.A. (Pehuenche) and GasAtacama S.A (GasAtacama). It is controlled by Enel Chile SA.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. It generates and markets electricity through various generation facilities. The company has an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,546 megawatts of generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

