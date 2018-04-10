Reviewing Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) and The Competition

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE: NGS) is one of 31 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Natural Gas Services Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Natural Gas Services Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Gas Services Group’s peers have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group $67.69 million $19.85 million 222.73 Natural Gas Services Group Competitors $3.85 billion $113.38 million -5.45

Natural Gas Services Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Natural Gas Services Group. Natural Gas Services Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group 29.31% 0.62% 0.51% Natural Gas Services Group Competitors -4.61% -0.23% -1.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Natural Gas Services Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Natural Gas Services Group Competitors 237 1127 1711 75 2.52

Natural Gas Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.57%. Given Natural Gas Services Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Natural Gas Services Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Natural Gas Services Group beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. is a provider of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry. The Company focuses primarily on the non-conventional natural gas and oil production business in the United States, such as coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas and oil shales. The Company manufactures, fabricates and rents natural gases compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells and provides maintenance services for its natural gas compressors. In addition, it sells custom fabricated natural gas compressors to meet customer specifications dictated by well pressures, production characteristics and particular applications. It also manufactures and sells flare systems for oil and gas plant and production facilities. The Company’s operating units include Gas Compressor Rental, Engineered Equipment Sales, Service and Maintenance, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.