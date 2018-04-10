Analyzing New Media Inv Group (NEWM) and Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)

New Media Inv Group (NYSE: NEWM) and Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares New Media Inv Group and Wolters Kluwer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Media Inv Group -0.07% 4.18% 2.27% Wolters Kluwer N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of New Media Inv Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wolters Kluwer shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of New Media Inv Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

New Media Inv Group pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Wolters Kluwer pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. New Media Inv Group pays out 274.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Wolters Kluwer pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Media Inv Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. New Media Inv Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Media Inv Group and Wolters Kluwer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Media Inv Group $1.34 billion 0.64 -$910,000.00 $0.54 30.00 Wolters Kluwer $5.00 billion 3.13 $756.85 million $2.62 20.54

Wolters Kluwer has higher revenue and earnings than New Media Inv Group. Wolters Kluwer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Media Inv Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for New Media Inv Group and Wolters Kluwer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Media Inv Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wolters Kluwer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

New Media Inv Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolters Kluwer has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Media Inv Group beats Wolters Kluwer on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Media Inv Group

New Media Investment Group Inc. invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month. Its principal products also comprise 2 yellow page directories with a distribution of approximately 290,000 that cover a population of approximately 419,000 people; 70 business publications; and UpCurve Cloud and ThriveHive digital marketing services. In addition, the company produces niche publications that address specific local market interests, such as recreation, sports, healthcare, and real estate. Further, it produces approximately 250 annual events with a collective attendance approximately 300,000, such as themed expo, signature event, and white label event services. Additionally, the company offers print and online products that offer local market news and information on various topics comprising local news and politics, community and regional events, youth sports, opinion and editorial pages, local schools, obituaries, weddings, and police reports, as well as print and digital marketing products, and commercial printing services. It reaches approximately 22 million people per week; and serves approximately 215,000 business customers. New Media Investment Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides information, software, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory. The Health division offers solutions in the areas of clinical decision support, clinical drug information, patient engagement, clinical terminologies, clinical surveillance, nursing education and practice, medical research, and continuing education services; and medical, nursing, and allied health journal and book publishing solutions to healthcare professionals, medical librarians, and corporate researchers. The Tax & Accounting division provides solutions in the areas of compliance, collaboration, internal and external audit management, and firm management to accounting firms; corporate finance, tax, and auditing departments; government agencies; corporations; libraries; and universities. The Governance, Risk & Compliance division offers solutions, such as legal compliance and enterprise-wide legal management, as well as addresses regulatory and industry requirements through workflow, analytics, and reporting solutions and services in financial markets. This division serves corporations and small business owners in various industries; banks; and securities and insurance firms. The Legal & Regulatory division provides information, analytics, software, and integrated workflow solutions to law firms, corporate legal departments, corporations, universities, and government agencies. Wolters Kluwer N.V. was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

