Head to Head Survey: Dynegy (DYN) vs. Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ: PEGI) and Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Pattern Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Pattern Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Dynegy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pattern Energy Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynegy has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pattern Energy Group and Dynegy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pattern Energy Group $411.34 million 4.20 -$17.90 million $0.19 92.89 Dynegy $4.84 billion 0.38 $76.00 million $0.22 58.23

Dynegy has higher revenue and earnings than Pattern Energy Group. Dynegy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pattern Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pattern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Dynegy does not pay a dividend. Pattern Energy Group pays out 889.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pattern Energy Group and Dynegy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pattern Energy Group 0 5 7 0 2.58 Dynegy 0 3 5 0 2.63

Pattern Energy Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.96, indicating a potential upside of 30.08%. Dynegy has a consensus target price of $13.51, indicating a potential upside of 5.48%. Given Pattern Energy Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pattern Energy Group is more favorable than Dynegy.

Profitability

This table compares Pattern Energy Group and Dynegy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pattern Energy Group -4.35% 0.34% 0.16% Dynegy 1.57% -11.03% -1.60%

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc. is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects. The Company holds interests in over 18 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of over 2,644 megawatts (MW). Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output pursuant to a power sale agreement. The Company sells its electricity and environmental attributes, including renewable energy credits (RECs), to local utilities under long-term and fixed-price power purchase agreements (PPAs). The Company’s operating projects are Gulf Wind, Texas; Hatchet Ridge, California; St. Joseph, Manitoba; Spring Valley, Nevada; Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico; Ocotillo, California; South Kent, Ontario; El Arrayan, Chile; Panhandle 1, Texas; Panhandle 2, Texas; Grand, Ontario; Post Rock, Kansas; Lost Creek, Missouri; K2, Ontario; Logan’s Gap, Texas, Amazon Wind Farm Fowler Ridge, Indiana, and Armow Wind power facility in Ontario, Canada.

About Dynegy

Dynegy Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells electric energy, capacity, and ancillary services in the United States. It operates in five segments: PJM, NY/NE, ERCOT, MISO, and CAISO. The company sells its services on a wholesale basis from its power generation facilities. It has a fleet of 43 power plants in 12 states totaling approximately 28,000 megawatts of generating capacity. The company serves a range of customers, including regional transmission organizations, independent system operators, integrated utilities, municipalities, electric cooperatives, transmission and distribution utilities, and power marketers; financial participants, such as banks and hedge funds; and residential, commercial, and industrial end-users. Dynegy Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

