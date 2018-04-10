Head to Head Survey: Reading International (RDI) & Cinemark (CNK)

Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) and Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Reading International and Cinemark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reading International 11.08% 8.22% 3.40% Cinemark 8.83% 19.48% 6.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reading International and Cinemark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reading International $279.73 million 1.37 $30.99 million $1.30 12.70 Cinemark $2.99 billion 1.52 $264.18 million $2.26 17.27

Cinemark has higher revenue and earnings than Reading International. Reading International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cinemark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cinemark pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Reading International does not pay a dividend. Cinemark pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cinemark has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.0% of Reading International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Cinemark shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Reading International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Cinemark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Reading International has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cinemark has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Reading International and Cinemark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reading International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cinemark 1 2 7 0 2.60

Reading International currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.34%. Cinemark has a consensus target price of $42.59, indicating a potential upside of 9.15%. Given Reading International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Reading International is more favorable than Cinemark.

Summary

Cinemark beats Reading International on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc. engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas. This segment operates its cinema exhibition businesses under the Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, City Cinemas, and Rialto brands. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, rents, or licenses retail, commercial, and live theater assets. As of December 31, 2017, the company had interests in 58 cinemas comprising approximately 473 screens; fee interests in 3 live theaters; fee interest in 1 cinema in New York City; fee interests in 2 cinemas in Australia and 4 cinemas in New Zealand; fee interest in Union Square property; entertainment-themed centers; interest in 70.4 acres of vacant land; interest in 202 acres of vacant land; fee interest in 2 office buildings; and fee ownership of approximately 20.7 million square feet of developed and undeveloped real estate assets. Reading International, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.