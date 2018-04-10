Contrasting RealNetworks (RNWK) and Sogou (SOGO)

Sogou (NYSE: SOGO) and RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sogou and RealNetworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sogou N/A N/A N/A RealNetworks -14.49% -26.17% -17.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Sogou shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of RealNetworks shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of RealNetworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sogou and RealNetworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sogou 0 1 2 0 2.67 RealNetworks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sogou currently has a consensus price target of $13.77, indicating a potential upside of 59.15%. RealNetworks has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.37%. Given RealNetworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RealNetworks is more favorable than Sogou.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sogou and RealNetworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sogou $908.36 million 3.78 $82.20 million $0.29 29.83 RealNetworks $78.72 million 1.38 -$16.30 million N/A N/A

Sogou has higher revenue and earnings than RealNetworks.

Summary

Sogou beats RealNetworks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc. creates applications and services that enable to connect with digital media. The Company connects consumers with their digital media directly and through partners, focusing on supporting various network, devices, media types and social networks. It operates through three segments: Consumer Media, Mobile Services and Games. Within its Consumer Media business, its RealPlayer media player software includes features and services that enable consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content. The Mobile Services segment consists of digital media services it provides to mobile and online service providers as software as a service offerings. It develops, publishes, licenses and distributes casual games.

