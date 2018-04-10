U.S. Silica (SLCA) vs. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Critical Comparison

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) and U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

U.S. Silica pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Freeport-McMoRan does not pay a dividend. U.S. Silica pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of U.S. Silica shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of U.S. Silica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and U.S. Silica’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $16.40 billion 1.60 $1.82 billion $1.17 15.48 U.S. Silica $1.24 billion 1.71 $145.20 million $1.50 17.59

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Silica. Freeport-McMoRan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Silica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and U.S. Silica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 11.08% 16.57% 4.59% U.S. Silica 11.70% 9.32% 5.60%

Risk and Volatility

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Silica has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Freeport-McMoRan and U.S. Silica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 3 10 5 0 2.11 U.S. Silica 1 1 18 0 2.85

Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus target price of $17.61, suggesting a potential downside of 2.75%. U.S. Silica has a consensus target price of $43.63, suggesting a potential upside of 65.31%. Given U.S. Silica’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Silica is more favorable than Freeport-McMoRan.

Summary

U.S. Silica beats Freeport-McMoRan on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America. It also operates a portfolio of oil and gas assets comprising oil and natural gas production onshore in South Louisiana; and on the Gulf of Mexico shelf and oil production offshore California. As of December 31, 2017, the company's estimated consolidated recoverable proven and probable mineral reserves totaled 86.7 billion pounds of copper, 23.5 million ounces of gold, and 2.84 billion pounds of molybdenum, as well as estimated proved developed oil and natural gas reserves totaled 10.1 million barrels of oil equivalents. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells. As of December 31, 2016, the Industrial & Specialty Products segment consisted of over 215 products and materials, which are used in a range of industries, including container glass, fiberglass, specialty glass, flat glass, building products, fillers and extenders, foundry products, chemicals, recreation products and filtration products. It produces and sells a range of commercial silica products, including whole grain and ground products, as well as other industrial mineral products.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.