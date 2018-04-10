King Digital Entertainment (KING) vs. YuMe (YUME) Head to Head Analysis

YuMe (NYSE: YUME) and King Digital Entertainment (NYSE:KING) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for YuMe and King Digital Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YuMe 0 0 0 0 N/A King Digital Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares YuMe and King Digital Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YuMe -0.01% -0.02% -0.01% King Digital Entertainment 19.58% 33.71% 24.95%

Dividends

YuMe pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. King Digital Entertainment does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of YuMe shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of YuMe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YuMe and King Digital Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YuMe $160.41 million 0.81 -$7.72 million N/A N/A King Digital Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

King Digital Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than YuMe.

Summary

YuMe beats King Digital Entertainment on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YuMe

YuMe, Inc. (YuMe) is an independent provider of multi-screen video advertising technology, connecting brand advertisers, digital media property owners and consumers of video content across a range of Internet-connected devices. The Company operating segments include Domestic and International. The Company offers advertising customers end-to-end marketing solutions by combining data-driven technologies with deep insight into audience behavior. The Company also offers demand-side platform (DSP), called YuMe for Advertisers, to find relevant audiences and deliver targeted advertising, and a supply-side platform (SSP), called YuMe for Publishers (YFP 5.0), which helps aggregate audiences, define audience characteristics and offer monetization opportunities for digital media property owners. Its technologies serve the specific needs of brand advertisers and enable them to find and target brand-receptive audiences across a range of Internet connected devices and digital media properties.

About King Digital Entertainment

King Digital Entertainment plc is an interactive entertainment company for the mobile world. The Company has four franchises: Candy Crush, Farm Heroes, Bubble Witch and Pet Rescue. The Company develops and publishes games that can be played on its king.com and royalgames.com Websites, Facebook and, mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android. The Company is involved in developing and monetizing digital games on multiple platforms. The Company’s games include Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Farm Heroes Saga, Pet Rescue Saga and Bubble Witch 2 Saga. As of December 31, 2014, the Company had 533 million monthly active users (MAUs), 149 million daily active users (DAUs), 356 million monthly unique users (MUUs) and 8,344 million monthly unique payers (MUPs).

Receive News & Ratings for YuMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YuMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.